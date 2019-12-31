Car falls into canal ; 6 killed

Six people, including two minors, were killed when their car skidded off the road and fell into a canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on a foggy Sunday night, police said.

Five other occupants of the car suffered injuries in the accident that took place around 11.30 pm, they said on Monday.

Several parts of north India are engulfed in dense fog since Sunday night, with visibility dropping drastically. Some observatories in Delhi recorded visibility at zero metres early in the morning.

“Eleven people were on board the Maruti Ertiga. The car fell into the Kherli canal in Dankaur area. They were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared six of them dead, while the remaining five are undergoing treatment,” a police spokesperson said.