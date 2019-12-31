DoT launches web portal to track lost,stolen phones

Phones users in Delhi-NCR who lose their handsets will now have some respite, with the government launching a portal that will enable blocking and tracing of stolen or lost mobile phones.The initiative was launched in Mumbai in September this year, and has been rolled out for Delhi-NCR now. It will be extended to other parts of the country in 2020.

The launch of the portal, www.ceir.gov.in, for Delhi-NCR subscribers will facilitate requests for blocking of stolen or lost mobile phones by customers, blocking of such mobile phones across various mobile networks, allowing services to other existing customers having mobile phones with the same International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number, sharing of traceability data with police authorities, as well as unblocking of recovered phones.

The project is backed by the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) system, which was undertaken by the telecom department for addressing security, theft and other concerns including reprogramming of mobile handsets.

Launching the initiative, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said safety and security of phones are crucial given the country’s technological strides and digital prowess.

“While we make optimum use of technology for development, there are equally smart criminals who abuse technology for their own ends,” Prasad said.

The latest initiative is expected to benefit 5 crore mobile subscribers in Delhi and adjoining areas.