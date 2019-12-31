Elephant guards sleeping mahout: See the pictures of an adorable friendship between a tusker and mahout

A Facebook post which shows an adorable friendship between an elephant and its mahout is winning the hearts of netizens.

The elephant named Malayalappuzha Rajan is seen guarding his mahout Manikandan while he was asleep on a mat in the open. He acted as a guard for a while and then lied beside the mahout and started sleeping.

Tusker Rajan is standing by the side of Manikandan in two pictures. Towards the end, he is seen lying by Manikandan’s side with his head parallel to the mahout and then falling asleep.

The pictures were shared by Gopalassery Aanapremi Sangam, a Facebook group of elephant lovers.The pictures won the social media in a short time. The post has bagged many likes and shares.