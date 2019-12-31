Indian railway hikes fares from January 1: Details inside

The Indian Railway has announced a hike in the passenger fare. The increased fare will come into effect from January 1,2020.

Ministry of Railways: There shall be no fare hike for passengers over suburban sections & season ticket holders. Increase in fare per kilometre is 1 paisa for Ordinary non-AC classes, 2 paisa for Mail/Express trains in non-AC classes and 4 paisa in AC classes. https://t.co/3sd126ByQh — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019

The fare os of all train services excluding the suburban trains has been announced by the railway. Ordinary non-AC, non-suburban fares are hiked by 1 paise per kilometer of the journey. For mail/express trains the hike will of 2 paise per km of the journey. And for AC the hike will be four paise per kilometer of the journey.

According to the order, there will be not be any change in the reservation fee and superfast charge and hike in fares will not be applicable to tickets already booked.