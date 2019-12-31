Journalist jailed for five years in religious hatred case

Anti-terrorism court in pakistan has sentenced a journalist to five years in prison in religious hatred case.The court convicted Nasrullah Khan Chaudhry, a journalist working with Urdu-language daily ‘Nai Baat’.

Nasrullah Khan Chaudhry was arrested in Karachi’s Garden area on November 11, 2018. It is alleged that he was carrying some journals and booklets about Afghan jihad and the Punjabi Taliban. The police accused that the literature were against the state, spreading religious hatred and motivate people to participate in “jihad”.

Chaudhry has denied the allegations. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists and the Karachi Union of Journalists have expressed grave concern over Chaudhry’s conviction.