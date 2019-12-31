Padma Lakshmi’s nude picture is a ‘feast for eyes’: See pics

Padma lakshmi is a multi-faceted women. She is an author, actress, model, television host and an executive producer. She is the host of the US cooking competition program Top Chef.

Padma Lakshmi keeps posting racy pictures on her social media. And hse do this for not just titillation but motivation as well.

The TV star has posted a monochrome picture on Instagram recently in which she is literally not wearing anything. Just a bed sheet is being used by her as a bare essential.

The sexy picture has been clicked by Priscilla Benedetti. Recently, in an interview, Padma said that she is sees her marks on the body as a badge of honour.