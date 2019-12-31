Senior ISRO official ends meeting with flute performance : Watch Video

ISRO is admired for sending satellites and rockets into the space but a senior scientist from the premier organisation has enthralled the Internet by playing flute at the end of a meeting with a Parliamentary panel.

The video of the flute performance was shared on Twitter by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh, who is a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

P Kunhikrishnan, Director of U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, concluded the last meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee at ISRO by playing a flute. In his twitter post, Mr Ramesh said that Mr Kunhikrishnan is a professional flute player.

ISRO Chief K Sivan, who was present at the meeting, is also seen in the video.

“The Parliamentary Standing Committee ended its last meeting at ISRO with a flute performance by the Director of its Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, P Kunhikrishnan, who is also a professional flute player. He played the evergreen Vatapi Ganapatim Bhaje. Sharing a snippet,” Mr Ramesh said in a tweet.