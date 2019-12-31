Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends in losses

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has settled trading in losses. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended trading in negative notes. As per the market experts the reason for the negative ending of the equity market is the negative trend in the Asian markets.

BSe Sensex has ended trading at 41,253.74 losing by 304.26 points or 0.7%. The NSE Nifty settled trading at 12,168.45 slipping down by 87.40 points or 0.71%.

The top gainers in the market were Coal India, NTPC,Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, UltraTech Cement and GAIL.

The top losers in the market were Zee Entertainment, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, TCS,and Bajaj Auto.