These are the best selling smartphones of 2019

Here are the best selling smartphones in India 2019 under 10000

Redmi Note 7S

The affordable 48MP smartphone under 10000 takes the next spot. The company launched Redmi Note 7S a weeks after Redmi Note 7, and it continues to be a top choice among smartphones under Rs 10,000. Note 7S packs in the same 6.3-inch Full HD+ notched display in an 19.5:9 aspect ratio featuring a glass sandwich body. Redmi Note 7S is powered by Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of built-in storage.

Redmi Note 7S comes with a dual camera setup featuring a 48MP main sensor coupled with a 5MP secondary depth sensor and finally a 13MP front sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Note 7S is backed by a 4,000mAh battery running on Android 9.0 Pie based MIUI 10.

Realme 3

The budget Realme flagship has been a massive success in the Indian market. Launched at a very aggressive price of just Rs 8,999 under 10000, Realme 3 came with a flagship processor, notched wide display, a good dual camera system and a big battery. The company has now slashed the prices to offer Realme 3 at under 8,000 rupees. Realme 3 runs on Mediatek’s flagship Helio P70 chip, built on a 12 nm process.

At the back, it has a dual camera system featuring a 13MP primary sensor and a secondary 2MP shooter with a 13MP shooter upfront. The whole package will be backed by a massive 4,230 mAh unit running on the latest Android Pie OS with Color OS 6 skin on top.

Realme C2

The budget Realme C2 has been super successful in India in 2019. Available at a very aggressive pricing, the entry-level budget Realme smartphone has everything you would want on an ultra-affordable budget device. Realme C2 sports an diamond-cut pattern design on the out made out of plastic. It looks premium and comes with a HD+ water drop notch display.

Powered by Helio P22 chip, It’s got a big 4,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras and the latest ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie. In terms of overall performance, Realme C2 does have an edge given the entry-level price. The smartphone is currently available in two variants: 2GB RAM with 16GB storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB storage.

Redmi 7A

Xiaomi has always been a king among budget smartphones, and again Redmi 7A repeated the same success as predecessors. Redmi 7A has a 5.45-inch HD plus display and is powered by a Snapdragon 439 processor. It is backed by a big-sized 4000 mAH battery. It has a Splash resistant body loaded with good budget features.

Redmi 7A has a 12MP rear camera with an LED flash and a 5 MP front camera with support for face unlock. Redmi 7A runs on Android 9.0 out of the box with MIUI 10 proprietary OS on top. The 4,000mAh battery supports fast charging, but doesn’t ship with a fast charger.

Realme 5

The most affordable quad camera smartphone in India Realme 5 is now a top selling device in the budget category. Realme 5 runs under 10000 came with a dependable processor, massive 5,000mAh battery, 6.5-inch notched display and a rear four camera unit. Realme 5 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, built on the 11nm process. Coming to the USP of the device, Realms 5 packs in a quad camera system.

Realme 5 features a 12-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 2-megapixel 4CM macro and depth sensors. The whole package is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery. The device will run on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 skin.

Realme 3i

Realme unveiled a slightly downgraded Realme 3i, a toned down variant of Realme 3 with almost similar features. As Realme 3, the Realme 3i also went onto become very successful in the budget category. With a plastic body on the out, Realme 3i sports a 6.22-inch HD+ display in an 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It’s a large edge-to-edge display with minimal bezels and a thin chin.

Under the hood, Realme 3i is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 SoC with upto 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Realme 3i packs in a rear dual camera system comprising of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a massive 4,230mAh battery.

Realme 3 Pro

Realme launched Realme 3 Pro against Redmi Note 7 Pro with Snapdragon 710 processor, VOOC 20W fast charging and camera sensors from OnePlus 6T. Realme 3 Pro has been reasonably successful in the Indian market, and the company has now slashed the starting price to Rs 9,999 only. Realme 3 Pro comes with a high polycarbonate body, featuring a 6.3-inch full HD+ water drop notched display on top.

At the back, Realme 3 Pro features a dual camera setup featuring a 16MP Sony IMX 519 sensor as OnePlus 6T. Running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, Realme 3 Pro available in two variants with the new ColorOS 6.0 on top based on Android 9 Pie, backed by a 4,045 mAh battery supporting VOOC 3.0 fast charging (20W).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

The first smartphone of the Note 7 series, Redmi Note 7 from February remains one of the most sold smartphones in 2019 under 10,000. The device was discontinued later in July, but it became one of the best selling smartphones in 2019 within a span of five months. Redmi Note 7 came withSnapdragon 660 SoC, a glass body and a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen with a dot notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both sides.

At the back, Redmi Note 7 fires up a 12MP + 2MP dual camera setup with a 13MP selfie camera up front, housing a 4,000mAh battery. Redmi Note 7 was sold at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the 32GB model.