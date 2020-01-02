7 Killed, 25 injured in a road accident

At least 7 people lost their lives and 25 others were injured in a road accident in the Rajouri district in Jammu and kashmir. The accident occurred as a bus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge.

The accident took place near Lambeerhi in Rajouri district. It is assumed that the accident took place as the driver lost control of the vehicle. The bus was travelling to Jammu from Surankote.

The injured were taken to Sub-District hospital in Sunderbani. 14 Seriously injured were taken to Medical college in Jammu.