Chandrababu Naidu’s wife donates bangles for Amaravati farmers’ protest

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife N. Bhuvaneswari on Wednesday contributed her gold bangles for the ongoing movement by farmers to demand continuation of Amaravati as the capital.

Naidu, who is the President of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), asked farmers to auction the bangles to raise money for their protest programmes.

Bhuvaneswari, daughter of legendary actor, TDP founder and former Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao, joined her husband in visiting Amaravati villages to meet protesting farmers and express solidarity with them.

Bhuvaneswari, a businesswoman, made the rare appearance at the protest against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government’s three-capital proposal.

Bhuvaneswari, who heads Heritage Foods, a family owned dairy company, usually accompanies Naidu to temples or functions.