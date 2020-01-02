English couple dumps currency worth 14 lakhs in trash, Cash returned by recycle center

The staff at a recycling depot in Midsomer Norton, London were amused to see stacks of currency inside a trash box they were about to hurl into the shredder. They found 15,000 pounds inside a cardboard box tucked within a trash bin.

The staff informed the local Avon and Somerset Police which took over the situation from there. They analyzed CCTV footage and identified the person who dumped the ‘valuable trash’.With the help of ANPR(Automatic Number Plate Recognition)software, they traced the car owner and located him to be living in Burnham-on-sea. Police investigation led them to a couple who upon questioning said they were clearing the house of a deceased relative and dumbed several bins and containers without properly checking. They handed over the cash to the couple with a piece of advice to be cautious with money next time. However the couples holiday season would be cheerful than planned earlier…