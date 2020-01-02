Farhaan Akhtar whips a storm with teaser poster of Toofan, Jaws dropped with body transformation

Actor Farhaan Akhtar created a sensation yesterday by sharing a front view first look poster of his upcoming film ‘Toofan’.

Farhan plays the character of a national level professional boxer in the film and his body transformation truly stays supportive of his role. In the poster, he is seen wearing Indian jersey with heavily built shoulders which are typical of a boxer. Farhan trained boxing hard to fit into the character and it shows in his physique. Earlier the filmmakers shared a teaser poster of the film one month ago. Farhan Akhtar said “Working out hard to make a transformation of this level is possible only when we get motivated and absorbed into the film’s storyline. It helps us to give the best we can offer. The aim of this body transformation is sole to emotionally bond the audience with the character”.

Toofan is set to release on October 2nd. Rakesh Om Prakash Mehra is helming the film and Mrinal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, and Vijay Mourya will share the screen space together with Farhaan.