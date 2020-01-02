Free visa- on-arrival for Indians announced :Details inside

India’s neighbouring country Sri lanka has announced a extension for the ‘Visa-on-arrival’ scheme for Indians. The Island nation has extended the scheme until April 30. The visa- on-arrival is granted to citizens of 48 countries. This was announced on Thursday by tourism minister Prasanna Ranatunga.

By this move the island nation tries to revitalize the the tourism sector which was hit by the Easter Sunday bombings. In the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bomb attacks, the $20 visa fee for South Asian travellers and $35 fee applicable to visitors from the rest of the world were waived off.

The Daesh-linked local extremist group National Thawheed Jammath (NTJ) carried out suicide bombings which killed over 260 people at three luxury hotels and three churches on April 21, 2019. The bombings, which targeted three Catholic churches and three posh Colombo hotels, killed over 250 people, including 44 foreigners, and injured over 500, including 37 foreigners.