India to launch Communication satellite -GSAT-30- on this month

A heavy communication satellite named Gsat-30 will be launched this month by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) . The ISRO will launch this satellite on January 17.

The GSAT-30 will be launched from Kourou space centre in French Guiana on board an Ariane-5 rocket of the European Space Agency (Arianespace).

“The launch of Gsat-30 from Kouru will be our first satellite in the New Year (2020) to augment capacity to provide communication links to state-run and private service providers,” K.Sivan, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman informed.

The Paris-based Arianespace launched the space agency”s Gsat-31 on February 6, 2019, with 1-2K bus structure to provide communication services from geostationary orbit in Ku-band for 15 years.

“We are planning to have 25 launches this year, including Aditya-L1 satellite, which will be inserted in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point (L1), about 1.5 million km from the earth.

A Press Meet was organised today, January 01, 2020, at ISRO Headquarters, Bengaluru on the New Year’s Day. Dr K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO addressed and interacted with over hundred media persons during the meet. For more details visit: https://t.co/tIUXMnEwba pic.twitter.com/o7NhyTMLqj — ISRO (@isro) January 1, 2020

Aditya will study the solar corona, which is the outer layers of the sun, extending to thousands of km above the disc (photosphere or corona).

“The corona has more than a million degree Kelvin temperature, which is higher than the solar disc temperature of 6,000K. How the corona gets heated to such high temperatures is still an unanswered question in solar physics,” said ISRO in a statement earlier.