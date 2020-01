India Vs Sri Lanka T20I: See the full schedule, date venue and team

The Indian cricket team will play three T20I matches against Sri Lanka in a short six-day series.

See the full Schedule:

January 5,2020: 1st T20I at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati at 7:00 PM

January 7, 2020: 2nd T20I at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore at 7:00Pm

January 10, 3rd T20I at maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune at 7:00PM

Full Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (c), Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha