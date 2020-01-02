Man arrested raping and murdering minor girl

The Haryana police has arrested the man accused of rape and murder of a minor girl on December 26.

As per police reports, the accused who is a drug addict has tried to steal the goat belonging to the family of minor girl. The girl had resisted his attempt and this made the man furious and he raped the girl and murdered her by suing her dupatta.

The police arrested the accused after seeing CCTV footages of the accused with the goat. The accused steal goat to sell it for money to buy drugs.