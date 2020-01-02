Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gains

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in gain on Thursday. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has rallied upwards. As per the market experts buying across all sectors has supported the upward rally of Indian equity markets.

The BSE sensex has settled trading at 41,643.11 gaining by 337.09 points or 0.82% . The NSE Nifty has ended trading at 12,282.95 registering a gain of 100.45 points or 0.82%.

The top gainers in the market were Ultratech Cement, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Grasim Industries,Vedanta, Tata Motors, and IndusInd Bank.

The top losers in the market were Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, BPCL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Cipla, Dr.Reddy’s Labs and TCS.