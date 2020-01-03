Anti-CAA riots : Muslims protested ‘peacefully’ wearing religious symbols,says Islamist Rana Ayyub

Islamist Rana Ayyub give a clean chit to Muslim mobs and Islamists who unleashed massive violence in the country, by stating that Muslims protested ‘peacefully’ against the majoritarian policies of Modi government.

Speaking at a news show, Rana Ayyub continued her usual antics to propagate outright lies regarding the anti-CAA riots that have been unleashed by Muslim mobs in the country. In an attempt to whitewash the crimes of her fellow Muslim brethren, Ayyub went on to make hysterical claims stating that PM Modi has driven Muslims of this country to a wall, to which the Muslims of the country have reacted by breaking their silence.

Rana Ayyub also claimed that PM Modi was seeking to delegitimise the existence of Muslims by treating them as second class Muslims. Further, Ayyub indulging in fearmongering said the country was moving towards brazen consolidation of Hindus, which is an attempt towards making India a Hindu nation.

She then went on to make fake claims by stating that the Muslims who were opposing the Modi government was passive for the last six years, however, with Modi government taking decisive decisions on abrogation of Article 370 and passing of Citizenship Amendment Act have now made Muslims come out on streets to protest “peacefully” against the government.