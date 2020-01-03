” Congress has lost their minds, needs a ‘Psychiatrist’: BJP leader Uma Bharati over abusive book on Savarkar

Former union minister and veteran BJP leader Uma Bharati has came down heavily on Congress for publishing an abusive book on Veer Savarkar. Uma Bharati said that Congress has lost their mind and need a service of a psychiatrist.

” Congress needs a psychiatrist. Whatever they have written is condemnable. They have lost their minds. All the things in the book are baseless”, Uma Bharati said to news agency ANI.

” Now I want to see what Uddhav Thackeray will do? Will he still be with the Congress. I want to know”, added the BJP leader.

Earlier Seva Dal, the volunteer section of Congress has published a book titled’ Veer Savarkar kitne veer?’. The book was distributed during the 10 day camp of Congress Seva Dal. In the book it is accused that Savarkar has a physical relationship with Nathuram Vinayak Godse. The book also claimed that Savarkar encouraged his followers to rape women from minorities and pelted stones at mosques when he was 12-year-old.