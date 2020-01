The first look poster of the Bollywood film ‘Malang’ starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani released by the makers.

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri. The film has Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu also in the lead roles. The film is touted to be a crime drama.

Malang has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur and Jay Shewakramani.