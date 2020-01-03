First look poster of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ released

The first look poster of the multi-lingual film directed by veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ has released. The film is considered to be magnum opus of the veteran filmmaker.

The poster features a sword with a golden hilt and it bears the emblem of the Chola kingdom along with the words ‘Beginning of the Golden Era’.

The film has a ensemble star cast which includes Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohan Babu and Aishwarya Rai among others.

The shooting of the first schedule of the film has began in Thailand. The film is being jointly produced by Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions. Siva Ananth is the film’s executive producer.