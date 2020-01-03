DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Giving shock to Mayawati, six BSP MLAs quit party

Jan 3, 2020, 05:25 pm IST
In giving a shock to Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati and her party all the six MLAs of the party joined Congress in Rajasthan. The BSP MLAs met AICC president Sonia Gandhi on Friday and joined the ruling party.

MLAs were accompanied by AICC general secretary during their meeting with the Sonia Gandhi. Earlier the MLAs had extended their unconditional support to Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

” The six MLAs met the Congress president and formally took the Congress party’s membership. They also told the Congress president that they would support the party unconditionally”, said AICC general secretary Avinash Pande.

