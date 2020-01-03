Padma Lakshmi’s ‘topless’ photoshoot is raising temperature on internet: See pics

Indian-American television personality and food expert Padma Lakshmi is a multi faceted woman. She is an author, actress, model, television host and an executive producer. She is the host of the US cooking competition program Top Chef.

Padma Lakshmi keeps posting racy pictures on her social media. And hse do this for not just titillation but motivation as well.

The super model recently posed for the ‘Vogue India’ magazine. And the hot ‘topless’ photos are too hot to handle.

In the pics, we can see her sporting a beige skirt and a yellow garland wrapped around her upper body. She also flaunts her tattoos and her accessories here.

Lakshmi has been a judge and host, as well as executive producer, of Bravo Television’s Emmy award-winning series Top Chef.

She is also a New York Times bestselling author, the co-founder of the Endometriosis Foundation of America, a Visiting Scholar at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an ambassador for the American Civil Liberties Union advocating for immigrants’ rights.