See the touching video of ‘unsung heroes’ behind Burj Khalifa New Year eve fireworks: Watch it

A heart melting video of people who made clean the downtown Dubai after the celebrations of New Year ended has been released. Emaar Dubai has released the video on the Twitter.

Thousands of people gathered to watch the spectacular fireworks that lit up the Burj Khalifa on December 31.

Emaar Dubai paid tribute to them by calling them ‘Unsung Heros’. The video shows one of these men donning his neon jacket and cleaning up the mess on the road and walkways.

‘This is the story of one of the heroes behind #EmaarNYE2020. Watch how #DowntownDubai was restored by 2:30 am on the same day’, Emaar captioned the video.