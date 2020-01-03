DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

” The economy is down, no homes, no jobs. for our children. and they plan to get 2 crore Pakistani Hindus”: Arvind Kejriwal on CAA

Jan 3, 2020, 07:22 pm IST
New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raised his concern over the new Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA). Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged the union government to concentrate on economy instead of CAA.

” So much of love for Pak Hindus and what about Indian Muslims. i don’t get this. The economy is down, no homes, no jobs for our children. And they plan to get 2 crore Pakistani hindus. What was the need for this law? First fix your own country. Then we will get everyone”, Arvind Kejriwal said in a meeting.

Arvind Kejriwal also claimed that the law will hurt both Hindus and Muslims in the country. ” This bill will lead to Hindu-Muslim both being ousted:, said he.

