Tiger kills tigress for not responding to ‘sexual approaches’: Watch video

Ina first-of-its-kind incident , a tiger has killed a tigress for not responding to his sexual approaches. The shocking incident was reported from Sajjangarh Zoological Park in Udaipur in Rajasthan. The incident took place on Thursday.

The tiger named kumar has barged into Tigress Damini’s cage by by breaking the fencing and mauled her to death. Kumar and Damini were kept in different cages.

“The tiger is aggressive in nature. He barged into the enclosure of Damini and killed her after he caught her by the neck. There are some minor injuries on his body;, said the zoo official. The whole incident was happened before the eyes of many people.

As per a wildlife experts, a male tiger kills his female partner if she isn’t in the oestrus cycle. Oestrus cycle is the period during which the female animal accept a male animal. But this is the first case reported in India.

Kumar was brought from Karnataka to the zoo, while Damini was brought from Pune.