Carefree youth ad of Cadbury’s 5 star recoils back at a different angle

At an age when brands address different contemporary issues to stay alive in advertisement section, the Cadbury 5 star- the treasured chocolate of the 80’s kids which now make ads with a humorous tone has drawn criticism with its latest 50-sec advertisement.

The ad which is timed when the students across the nation are unrest with recent political haywires, the youth are portrayed as living a carefree life indulging in luxuries. The film opens with an aged woman asking a young boy to pick up her walking stick that’s fallen on the road while she is sitting on a roadside bench. Lost in the 5Star bar he’s eating, he responds with ‘Ji Maaji’ but does not move. As the old lady gets up to pick the stick herself, a grand piano falls at the very spot she was sitting at. The lady ends up thanking the boy for not doing anything. The critics allege the youth are sensitive to the needs of the oppressed and ailing contrary to the spoilt boy portrayed in the ad.

Uploaded on the brand’s YouTube channel on 25 December, the ad has garnered over 12 million views so far. The brand is currently using influencers to promote the campaign using #Eat5StarDoNothing and #5StarDoNothing on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. However, a set of users on social media platforms have expressed their reservation on how this campaign portrays the youth of the country.