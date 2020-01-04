Free entry for these visas announced by GCC country

General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia has announced a free entry for those who hold UK, US and Schengen visa . The GACA has instructed its national airlines to allow entries for these visas in the country.

The new instruction is applicable to tourist and business visa holders. And this is irrespective of nationality. But the visa holder must fulfill tow conditions.

The visa must be valid for use in Saudi Arabia from the time of entry to exit. The visa holder’s passport must also be stamped with an entry visa at least once from the country that granted it.