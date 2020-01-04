Indian skipper Virat Kohli breaks silence on CAA

Indian skipper Virat Kohli breaking the silence on the controversial CAA(Citizenship Amendment Act) said he doesn’t want to comment without properly understanding the new act passed by the Indian Parliament. The law provides a fast green channel entry to religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan excluding Muslims specifically from the detailed list. The minorities from these countries would be able to acquire Indian citizenship after 6 years of stay instead of the recommended 12 years.

Virat Kohli had earlier hailed the demonetization as the most glorious step in Indian politics and was criticized for his timid response without knowing the exact impact on the Indian economy. Virat Kohli was extremely cautious about his response to CAA. A huge protest rally on the law took place in Guwahati. Kohli said he doesn’t want to comment on a subject he has little knowledge and will respond only after properly understanding the repercussions of the controversial law.