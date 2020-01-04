Inmate in the detention centre dies: Death toll rises to 29

As the country is witnessing widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), another inmate in the detention centre has died. As per authorities a ‘declared foreigner’ lodged at a detention centre for illegal migrants in Assam had died.

Naresh Koch aged 50 has died at the Guwahati Medical College. Koch belongs to Koch-Rajbongshi community. Koch was lodged in the Goalpara detention centre from March, 2018.

After the death of Koch the total death toll in the detention centres has rose to 29. There are six detention centres in Assam. Around 1000 illegal migrants were lodged in these detention centres.