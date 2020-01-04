Irfaan Pathan retires from International cricket

The Indian pacer Irfan Pathan announced his retirement on Saturday evening. He declared his retirement from all formats of cricket with a seemingly heavy heart. He conceded that the decision was painful but every player has to face this moment once a while.

He expressed his joy for being able to play with legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Dravid, and VVS Laxman. Pathan thanked all his teammates, team India coach in the entire span of his carrier, supporting staff and fans on the occasion.