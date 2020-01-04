Parents of Hardik Pandey not aware of his engagement with Natasa Stenkovic, read the first response from them on Natasha

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandey dashed to the 2020 New year in style with his engagement to Serbian beauty Nataša Stankovi?. The photos of the beautiful couple are luring many netizens since they appeared on social media on January 1 st. It is reported that Hardik and the Serbian beauty Nataša were given a warm welcome by the Pandey family this week and his parents got to know of their son’s engagement only by then.

Hardik’s father Himanshu Pandey himself revealed that they were unaware of their sons’ engagement.”We only knew that Hardik and Natasha were on a trip to Dubai on their vacation. But nothing was informed that they got engaged in Dubai. I got the news after the function was over”, said Himanshu Pandey. Hardik’s elder brother offered a warm welcome to Natasha in a Social media post.”Congrats to Hardik and Natasha.Very happy for Natasha being a part of our crazy..crazy family. Welcome to craziness..” greeted Krunal Pandey.

Hardik proposed to Natasha on a speed boat cruising the Dubai sea on January 1, 2020. The moments were clicked and posted to social media and went viral all over the world with no time. Greetings were pouring for the couple for their happy life.