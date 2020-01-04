Police arrests couple who tried to smuggle a child in shopping trolley

The Spanish police has arrested a couple from African country Morocco for smuggling a ten-year-old Palestinian boy in a shopping trolley. The couple covered the boy with bags of vegetables and fruits. The police has charged human trafficking charges against the couples.

The Spanish police arrested couple as they were trying to cross into Spanish city of Melilla through Beni-Enzar border in Africa. The police grew suspicious over the heavy nature of shopping trolley.

The boy was sent back to his mother who is living in temporary migrants shelter in Melilla. It is believed that the boy’s mother had paid money for the couple to enter him in Europe.

Melilla is a city in European country Spain. The city shares border with African country Morocco. It is a hotspot for illegal migrants crossing to European Union.