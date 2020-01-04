Release date of Malala Yousafzai’s biopic announced

The release date of Malala Yousafzai’s biopic has been announced. The Bollywood movie based on the life of Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai will hit the theatres next month.

The movie, titled Gul Makai, stars Reem Shaikh as 21-year-old Malala. Other actors include Divya Dutta, Mukesh Rishi, Abhimanyu Singh and Ajaz Khan.

It will be released on January 31, 2020, according to a tweet by Indian trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

“Gul Makai accounts the courageous journey and struggle of Malala, from her humble upbringing in the Swat Valley to her becoming the champion for free education to all”, the synopsis of the movie reads,

Malala used the pseudonym Gul Makai when she used to write blogs for BBC Urdu explaining the life under Taliban rule. She was shot in the head and neck by terrorists for going to school following which her family moved to the UK for her treatment.