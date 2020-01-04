World prepares for a financial crisis as an immediate outcome of US brass on Iran

The US air raid in Baghdad which killed a top Iranian general, Qasim Soleimani started sending shivers of turbulence in the global crude oil prices. Crude prices shot up to 4 percentage in the western world immediately after the non-provoked attack on Iranian General who was on a trip to neighboring Iraq. Analysts see the attack on Iranian general as a dummy pigeon strategy to turn the attention from a politically upset White house.

The killing of one of Iran’s most powerful generals is a provocation that raises up tension between Washington and Tehran, heightening fears of an armed confrontation that could pull in other countries, especially Russia a long term ally of Iran. As focus shifts to how Iran will react, the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed: “severe retaliation” awaits the killers of Soleimani, according to a statement.

The repercussions will affect India as the nation has some 200 billion dollars in trade and investments in western Asia