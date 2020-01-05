Elon Musk now preparing to send a ‘Cyber truck’ to Mars

The multi-billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk could send his latest Cyber Truck to Mars along with the proposed cargo mission to Mars scheduled in 2022. Musk hinted the same as a reply to the query of a twitter user @C3LT_Games. Musk gave a cool reply with a smiley emoji with sunglasses for @C3LT_Games query if Cyber Truck will be onboard the cargo mission to Mars.

Tesla’s Cybertruck has also been likened to NASA’s Mars Concept Rover unveiled in 2017. If the Cybertruck has been designed to play another role is not a far possibility since these electric vehicles can run on Mars since they don’t need oxygen like internal combustion engines.

In February 2018, SpaceX launched its reusable heavy-lift launch vehicle — Falcon Heavy for the first time along with a cherry-red Tesla Roadster with a mannequin called “Starman” behind the steering wheel.