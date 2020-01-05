Five members of a family including two children murdered

Five members of a family including two children were found murdered at their residence. The shocking incident was reported from Yusufpur village in Prayag Raj in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Som Dutt Tiwari, his wife, two children of the couple and a relative. As per the primary investigation by the police the killers has used some sharp edged weapon. The police suspects personal enmity behind inhumane act.

The bodies has been sent to postmortem. An investigation has been launched in the case. Additional security has been deployed in the village in view of local resident’s anger and tension over the crime.