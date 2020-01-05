‘I wanted to prevent a war, not to start one’,Trump says he needs peace with Teheran

After slaying the Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, US President Trump in his first public address said that he gave the orders to kill in an effort to ‘stop a war’ not to ‘start a war’ with Iran.

Declaring his deep respect for the Iranians Trump also affirmed that his government is not even seeking a regime change in Iran.”The attack which killed Qassem Soleimani was an attempt to stop a war, not to start one”, he said. Trump alleged at the end of his speech that Iran is acting aggressively to threaten its allies, Saudi Arabia, in the region and it must be stopped.