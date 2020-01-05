ISL: Kerala Blasters thrashes Hyderabad FC

In football, the Kerala Blasters FC has defeated Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) football by 5-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

For Kerala Blasters FC Bartholomew Ogbeche scored two goals in the 33rd and 75th minute. Vlatko Drobarov, Messi Bouli and Seityasen also scored for the Kerala Blasters in the 39th, 45th and 59th minute. Bobo has scored the lone goal of Hyderabad FC.

81' Messi Bouli almost gets his second! A lovely leaping header which sails over the crossbar. KBFC 5-1 HFC#KBFCHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 5, 2020

Kerala Blasters Fc is in the 7th place in the point table with 11 points from 11 matches. The team has won 2 matches, held in draw 5 matches and lost 4 matches. Meanwhile Hyderabad FC is bottom of the point table in the 10th position with 5 points from 11 matches. They had won only 1 matches and held draw in two. The team has lost 8 matches.