Mentally challenged mother, daughter raped inside their house

Criminal Court in Ras Al Khaimah has sentenced a 30-year-old Asian expat to life prison for raping a mentally challenged mother and her daughter. He was found guilty by the court.

As per the court records, the crime into light only after the relatives of the woman noticed signs of pregnancy. After the medical examination the pregnancy has confirmed.

After the investigation by the Ras Al Khaimah police the suspect was arrested. The convict has confessed his crime and revelaed that he has raped the mother and daughter many times in their house. He used to watch the movements of the lady and then followed her and raped her. He did this thinking that as both the women were mentally challenged, they will be not aware of the abuse.