Pakistan may send spies as Hindus after CAA, claims Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that after implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Pakistan may send spies as Hindus to India. He said this while addressing a gathering in Fifth Town Hall.

The CAA will affect both Hindus and Muslims in the country. The union government must first look after the well-being of citizens in India. There are many questions are raising in India like what is the guarantee in saying that that Pakistan will not send spies as Hindus, asked Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAp leader also claimed that many are thinking that the NRC and CAA will not affect Hindus and and is applicable to Muslims. But it is wrong. If you are not able to provide documents then CAA and NRC will also affect Hindus also claimed Kejriwal.