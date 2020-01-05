Price of petrol,diesel increased again

The price of petrol and diesel has increased again in the country. In New Delhi the price of petrol has hiked by 0.09 paise and diesel by 0.01paise.

In Kerala the price of petrol was increased by 10 paise and diesel by 12 paise. Petrol is now priced at Rs.77.57 paise and diesel by Rs.72.24 paise.

The escalating tension between Iran and US has affected the price of crude oil. But the price of crude oil in the international market remained firm. Brent crude oil is priced at $.68.60 per barrel.

Price of petrol and diesel in various cities:

Petrol:

New Delhi: Rs.75.54

Kolkota: Rs. 78.13

Mumbai: Rs.81.13

Chennai: Rs.78.48

Thiruvananthapuram: Rs.79.13

Hyderabad: Rs.80.32

Diesel:

New Delhi: Rs.68.51

Kolkota: Rs. 70.87

Mumbai: Rs.71.84

Chennai: Rs.72.39

Thiruvananthapuram: Rs.73.81

Hyderabad: Rs.74.70