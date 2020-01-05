DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

” These are tactics from Germany in the 1930s, not India in 2020″: Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Shashi Tharoor,,Nirmala Sitharaman condemns JNU violence

Jan 5, 2020, 10:23 pm IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the attack against the students and teachers of the JNU.

Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru university (JNU). Many students including girls and teachers were attacked with wooden and metal rods by several masked goons.

Aishe Ghosh was admitted in AIIMS. Aishe Ghosh accused that ABVP-the students wing of BJP- is behind the attack. JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra also suffered injury.

15 students have been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. 2 remain in a critical stage. Most of them have sustained injuries on their head.

