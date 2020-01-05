” These are tactics from Germany in the 1930s, not India in 2020″: Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Shashi Tharoor,,Nirmala Sitharaman condemns JNU violence

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the attack against the students and teachers of the JNU.

The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear. #SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/kruTzbxJFJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 5, 2020

Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru university (JNU). Many students including girls and teachers were attacked with wooden and metal rods by several masked goons.

"Directed police to take all possible steps in coordination with #JNU administration to maintain law and order": Anil Baijal, Delhi Lieutenant Governor#JNU #JNUViolence #JNUattack pic.twitter.com/zMQSWlrWas — NDTV (@ndtv) January 5, 2020

Aishe Ghosh was admitted in AIIMS. Aishe Ghosh accused that ABVP-the students wing of BJP- is behind the attack. JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra also suffered injury.

"Spoke to LG and urged him to direct police to restore order": Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal #JNU #JNUViolence pic.twitter.com/GHdfoDOKvv — NDTV (@ndtv) January 5, 2020

15 students have been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. 2 remain in a critical stage. Most of them have sustained injuries on their head.

This is unbelievable. These are tactics from Germany in the 1930s, not India in 2020. I implore the authorities to stop this. They are destroying Indian democracy as well as what remains of our nation's image in the democratic world. #StopJNUAssaultsNow! https://t.co/wuEih3fRn9 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 5, 2020

I am so shocked to know abt the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police shud immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 5, 2020