“They did send Sidhu to hug ISI chief. What happened after that?”: BJP hits out Congress after Nankana Gurudwara attack

BJP leader and MP from Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi today came down severely against Congress and Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress MLA from Punjab. The BJP leader slammed the silence of former cricketer Sidhu’s silence over the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

“I don’t know where Sidhu paaji has fled… If even after all this, he wants to hug the ISI chief, then Congress should look into it,” Lekhi said .

“How will you finish off dogmatism with love? They did send Sidhu to hug ISI chief. What happened after that? Did the attacks on Nankana Sahib stop? Did they stop abducting girls?” she added.

Meenakshi Lekhi was referring to Sidhu’s hug to Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his Pakistan visit to attend the swearing in ceremony of Imran Khan as Pakistan Prime Minister in 2018.

Meenakshi Lekhi accused that there were thousands of cases of abduction of minority girls in Pakistan. The BJP leader also asked that those sitting in Kerala and other places must realize the importance of CAA after the attack in Pakistan.