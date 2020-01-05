UAE installs 1300 new paid parking spaces

Ali Abu Ghazeen, the director of Public Parking Department in Sharjah has announced that around 1300 new parking spaces were installed in the emirate.

1300 parking spaces in the Al Nahda area have been added to paid parking zones. 120 parking payment machines, 12 instruction boards and 600 small panels for SMS payment guides were also installed in the area.

This move comes as the Al Nahda area is rapidly becoming a vital area of Sharjah.Signboards are also installed in the new parking spaces to ensure that drivers were informed about the fees and time schedule.

The Sharjah Municipality aims to open around 6200 paid parking zones in the first quarter of this year.