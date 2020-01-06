Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani’s Malang official trailer out : Watch Here

Mohit Suri’s Malang has been creating a buzz for some time now and after multiple teasers and looks from the film, the first trailer of the film is finally out now. Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani along with Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Actress Disha Patani first shared a new poster of the film announcing the arrival of the trailer. The trailer gives a glimpse of the film’s wild story. It starts off with Aditya and Disha Patani’s sizzling chemistry with exotic locations of Goa. The trailer is fast-paced and packed with action.