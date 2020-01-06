Amit Shah:”The poor are the most affected in Delhi’s AAP government “

Delhi preparing for the upcoming assembly elections is now a stage for inaugurations and stone-laying ceremonies. The BJP President and the HM of India, Amit Shah addressing a gathering during the inauguration ceremony of a Cycle track in Tughlakabad aimed at the AAP government for neglecting the needs of poor and downtrodden. The track which was built at an estimated cost of 550 crores is for cyclers and pedestrians.

Amit Shah lashed out at AAP during the inauguration ceremony blaming Delhi CM Kejriwal’s reign is a tale of losses for the poor. He blamed Kejriwal for not implementing the Aayushman Bharat scheme launched by PM Modi in Delhi. He reminded AAP that they were wiped clean from Delhi during MCD and Loksabha elections, expressing his confidence of forming a government in Delhi

Amit Shah hoped that the new cycle track will ease the menace of air pollution in Delhi.”The projected use of 50 lakh commuters will surely ease the pollution, Cycling and walking will become a fashion for Delhiites”, he said