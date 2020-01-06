Australia speeds up evacuation and recovery operation as wild fires slows down

Australian authorities are hurrying rescue and evacuation operations as the wildfires which engulfed the country’s southeast calmed down on Monday, thanks to moderate showers and cooler weather. The time window for the rescue operations is short as the heat wave’s strong winds could further ignite the forests.

Authorities opened the blocked highways to rescue those trapped in the affected area.24 people have been killed by the onset of wildfires which set off even before Australian summer this season.”There is no room for complacency,” New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters on Monday morning. Two people remained missing as about 130 fires continued to burn in the state, with almost 70 uncontained.

Meanwhile, the AQI(Air Quality Index) of Canberra has been significantly affected due to the wildfire. The Department of Home Affairs, which is responsible for coordinating the country’s response to disasters, told all non-critical staff to stay at home because of the pollution.