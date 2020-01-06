Autralian PM to announced $2 billion as relief

The rampant forest fire in Australia that has killed over a billion species along with the forest cover got yet another relief from the Government. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced an additional 2 billion as relief over 2 years to a new agency to coordinate a national responsibility to rebuild the communities and livelihood.

The National Bushfire Recovery Agency is bound to help the bush fire affected areas. The Agency will be funded to ensure the families, farmers and the business firms hit by inferno would be benefited by the aid.

Over 20 people have lost their lives as of now. The fire continues to to burn across several regions of the country including New South Wales and Victoria.